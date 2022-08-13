Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,007,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.