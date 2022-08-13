Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

