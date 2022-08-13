Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %
AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.