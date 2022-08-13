American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 26257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

AXL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

