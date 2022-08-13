American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

American Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.