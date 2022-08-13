American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $134.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.71 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 23.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

