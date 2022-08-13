American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for American International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49. American International Group has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.40%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

