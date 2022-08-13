American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Cut to $16.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

APEI stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 96.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

