American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) versus AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Financial Contrast

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rebel and AptarGroup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A AptarGroup 0 3 2 0 2.40

AptarGroup has a consensus target price of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. Given AptarGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AptarGroup is more favorable than American Rebel.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup 6.94% 12.87% 6.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Rebel and AptarGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares American Rebel and AptarGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AptarGroup $3.23 billion 2.25 $244.10 million $3.43 32.38

AptarGroup has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of AptarGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of AptarGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AptarGroup beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases in pharmaceutical market; elastomer for injectable primary packaging components; and active material science solutions. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, accessories, and sealing solutions to the personal care and home care markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, elastomeric flow control components, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. It sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America. The company has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies LLC to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene into dispensing applications; and a collaboration with Sonmol for developing a digital therapies and services platform targeting respiratory and other diseases. AptarGroup, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

