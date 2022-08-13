American Resources (AREC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 170.87%.

American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of American Resources

A number of equities analysts have commented on AREC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $960,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in American Resources by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Resources

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

