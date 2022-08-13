Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.74 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $1,668,840. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

