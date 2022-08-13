AMMO (POWW) to Release Earnings on Monday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AMMO has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Price Performance

Shares of POWW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. AMMO has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $697.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMMO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 418,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 626.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.