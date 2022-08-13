AMMO (POWW) to Release Earnings on Monday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect AMMO to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AMMO has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. AMMO had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. On average, analysts expect AMMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AMMO Price Performance
Shares of POWW opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. AMMO has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $697.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMMO (POWW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.