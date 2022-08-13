AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $217.60

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $217.60, but opened at $250.00. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $235.06, with a volume of 326 shares.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 10.2 %
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
