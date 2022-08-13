AMTE Power (LON:AMTE) Stock Price Up 2.2%

AMTE Power plc (LON:AMTE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.11). Approximately 52,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 88,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.43 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

AMTE Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery cells for specialist markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Ultra High Power, a rechargeable pouch format battery cell for the automotive battery cell market; Ultra Prime, a single use cylindrical battery cell for the oil and gas market; Ultra Safe, a battery for the energy storage cell market, which cover applications, including transportation, energy storage, back-up power, and energy in remote locations; and Ultra Energy, which is available in cylindrical cell format for the energy needs of the market.

