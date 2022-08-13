Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameren Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ameren in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameren Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

NYSE:AEE opened at $94.83 on Friday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,630 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.