Analysts Set AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) PT at $9.25

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADTH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

ADTH stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AdTheorent will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 1,078.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

