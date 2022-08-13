Analysts Set Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target at $9.43

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several research firms have commented on AVDL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 223,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.51. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

