Analysts Set Expectations for Cellectis S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Cellectis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 51.36% and a negative net margin of 364.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $9,390,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 376,862 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 352,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 292,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares during the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

