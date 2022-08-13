Analysts Set Informa plc (LON:INF) Target Price at GBX 670.75

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Informa stock opened at GBX 587.60 ($7.10) on Wednesday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 555.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 568.68. The stock has a market cap of £8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11,752.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

