Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) PT at C$6.99

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

TSE REAL opened at C$6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$444.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.37.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

