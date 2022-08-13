Analysts Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.