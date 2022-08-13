Analysts Set Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Price Target at $18.63

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Energy news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,995. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

