Analyzing Sovos Brands (SOVO) and Its Peers

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sovos Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sovos Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00 Sovos Brands Competitors 269 1083 1269 28 2.40

Profitability

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 28.55%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 28.44%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Sovos Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97% Sovos Brands Competitors -360.29% -19.28% -5.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sovos Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands $719.19 million $1.92 million -38.30 Sovos Brands Competitors $7.65 billion $1.07 billion 4.11

Sovos Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

