Analyzing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and MAG Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -6.00 MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 107.85

Profitability

Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vista Gold and MAG Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19% MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and MAG Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 240.91%. MAG Silver has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Risk & Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Vista Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

