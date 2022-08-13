Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Shares Down 1%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 7,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 41,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
Andretti Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,379,000.
About Andretti Acquisition
Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.
