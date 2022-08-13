Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.1 days.
Anglo American Stock Down 3.3 %
Anglo American stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AAUKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,232.33.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anglo American (AAUKF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.