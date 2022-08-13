Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.1 days.

Anglo American Stock Down 3.3 %

Anglo American stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAUKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,232.33.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

