APA (NYSE:APA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

APA (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.
APA Price Performance
APA stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.
