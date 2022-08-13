Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $13.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 632,266 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.89%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,046,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,594,000 after purchasing an additional 435,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,140,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after acquiring an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

