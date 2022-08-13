Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

APLE stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,955 shares of company stock worth $208,493. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after acquiring an additional 452,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 509,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,066,000 after acquiring an additional 465,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

