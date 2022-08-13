Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 925,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $161,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 254,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 71.8% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.