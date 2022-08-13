Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $141,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 925,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $161,589,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 249,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 254,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $157.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

