Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $372,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.21. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

