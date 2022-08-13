Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,134,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $372,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.21.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

