Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,033 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $10,654,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $1,761,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 48,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.