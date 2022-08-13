Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.