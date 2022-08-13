Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.7% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
