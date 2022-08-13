Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.3% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

