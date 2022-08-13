AppLovin Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

NYSE APP opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -125.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 12.8% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

