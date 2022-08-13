AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AquaBounty Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.94. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a current ratio of 18.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 811.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,531,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 661,553 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

