Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aramark by 4,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

