Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.58. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 31,327 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 20.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock worth $11,639,593. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

