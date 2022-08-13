Arcimoto (FUV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,385.05% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. On average, analysts expect Arcimoto to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcimoto Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ FUV opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.42. Arcimoto has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.40.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Arcimoto from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.
