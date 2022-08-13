Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Head to Head Survey

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and Workday, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86 Workday 1 4 25 0 2.80

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus target price of $16.29, suggesting a potential upside of 160.57%. Workday has a consensus target price of $247.65, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Workday.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Workday’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Workday -0.49% 1.34% 0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and Workday’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.93 $42.31 million N/A N/A Workday $5.14 billion 8.71 $29.37 million ($0.12) -1,468.58

Argo Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workday.

Summary

Workday beats Argo Blockchain on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

