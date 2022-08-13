Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 45,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 233,846 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.93.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 506,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,918 shares of company stock valued at $437,554 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

