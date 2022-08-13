Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $8.60. Arhaus shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 31,365 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARHS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Insider Activity at Arhaus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Albert T. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,918 shares of company stock worth $437,554 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

