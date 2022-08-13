Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

