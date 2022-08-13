Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $148.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $110.23 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

