Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $172.10 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

