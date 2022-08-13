Assure (IONM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Assure Stock Performance

IONM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Assure has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of Assure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $519,406.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,787,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IONM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Assure in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

