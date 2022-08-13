AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.76. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 15,803 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 7.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
