AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $9.76. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 15,803 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AST SpaceMobile by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.