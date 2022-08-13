Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.83) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Astria Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Astria Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Astria Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 542.1% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 592,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

